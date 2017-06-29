BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
TOKYO, June 29 Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.
Toshiba filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Western Digital - which jointly runs Toshiba's main semiconductor plant - for 120 billion yen ($1 billion), claiming that an arbitration request and lawsuit by the California-based firm interfered with the sale of the chip unit.
It also blocked certain Western Digital employees from accessing databases related their joint ventures. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .