Toshiba CEO, most other board members to step down - sources
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba CEO, most other board members to step down - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka will step down in September along with other board members including Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki to take responsibility for accounting irregularities at the Japanese conglomerate, sources said.

An independent investigation was looking at the role played by top officials, a move that could force a management overhaul, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Toshiba was expected to announce Tanaka's resignation when the investigative committee releases its report next week. (s.nikkei.com/1DeWJON) (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
