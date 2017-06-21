SEOUL, June 21 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Wednesday said it was part of a Japan-led consortium picked as the preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory business.

A SK Hynix spokesman said the firm took part in the consortium to seek new business opportunities, but declined to give further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Toshiba said its board had chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business. (Reporting by Se Young Lee, Writing byJoyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)