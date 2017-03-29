FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says Westinghouse had $9.8 bln in liabilities as of end Dec
March 29, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba says Westinghouse had $9.8 bln in liabilities as of end Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $9.8 billion in liabilities as of the end of December.

The Japanese conglomerate said Westinghouse would be off its consolidated books as of the end of this month.

Toshiba said its own net loss for this fiscal year could reach 1 trillion yen ($9.00 billion), versus its previous estimate of 390 billion yen. ($1 = 111.1400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

