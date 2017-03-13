FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate denied a Nikkei business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.

Toshiba has selected an advisory firm to help find a buyer soon for Toshiba Tec, the paper said. The sale price for the entire 50.02 percent stake in Toshiba Tec would likely be around 100 billion yen ($870 million), the Nikkei said. ($1 = 114.6800 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

