DOVER, Del Westinghouse Electric Co LLC and
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV squared off in Delaware
Supreme Court on Wednesday in a $2 billion dispute over the huge
nuclear power plant cost overruns that led Westinghouse to file
for bankruptcy in March.
The two sides are sparring over a 2015 deal in which Chicago
Bridge & Iron, or CB&I, sold Westinghouse its Shaw nuclear
construction business. Westinghouse paid nothing up front, but
agreed to accept all liabilities related to cost overruns at two
power plants Shaw was building in partnership with Westinghouse
in Georgia and South Carolina.
The deal was meant to get the two power plant projects back
on schedule.
Shaw was spending millions of dollars weekly on
construction, and between the deal signing and closing, the two
sides agreed to adjust the purchase price after closing. The
price would account for changes in Shaw's cash position, among
other fluctuations in the business.
Westinghouse said last year CB&I owed it $2 billion. CB&I,
on the other hand, estimated it was owed $428 million and in
July sued Westinghouse, which is majority owned by Toshiba Corp
of Japan. CB&I argued Westinghouse was improperly
lowering the purchase price by citing liabilities that were
disclosed when the deal was agreed.
Westinghouse disagreed and convinced a judge on the lower
Court of Chancery the case had to be dismissed and heard by an
independent auditor. CB&I appealed.
CB&I argued on Wednesday that even if the dispute goes to an
independent auditor, a judge should determine if Westinghouse
can bring the claims for billions of dollars. It has argued that
Westinghouse is essentially trying to recut the deal.
Chief Justice Leo Strine pressed the parties several times
to explain why the case should not be returned to the lower
court for discovery and a possible trial to determine the intent
of the parties when they drafted the Shaw sale agreement.
"Could it be argued you both have reasonable positions and
we should consider the negotiation history?" Strine asked.
Westinghouse blamed its March bankruptcy filing on spiraling
costs at the nuclear power projects, which the Pittsburgh-based
company said only became completely clear after the Shaw deal.
The nuclear power plants are estimated to be $13 billion
over budget and at least three years behind schedule, and may
not be completed.
The Delaware Supreme Court often takes months to rule.