FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba in talks to sell its white goods business to Midea Group-Nikkei
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Toshiba in talks to sell its white goods business to Midea Group-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said it is in late-stage talks to sell its white goods business to Chinese household appliance giant Midea Group Co Ltd, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The deal is expected to fetch tens of billions of yen, the Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/1S07FIU)

Toshiba granted Canon Inc exclusive negotiating rights for its medical equipment unit, earlier this month, after a hotly contested auction, with a report putting Canon’s offer at more than $6 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.