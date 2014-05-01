FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba, GDF Suez UK nuclear group reach key site agreement
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 1, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Toshiba, GDF Suez UK nuclear group reach key site agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba and France’s GDF Suez have reached an agreement on key terms with Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to manage the land at Sellafield where the companies plan to build three new nuclear reactors.

The agreement marks an important step in Britain’s bid to construct a new generation of nuclear plants and shows Toshiba’s commitment to its British joint venture which it bought into by taking over Iberdrola’s stake only four months ago.

“The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority has reached an agreement with Toshiba and its partner GDF Suez on the key commercial terms of an updated option agreement for land in the NDA’s ownership at Moorside near Sellafield,” the government body said in a statement.

The option agreement on the nuclear site, which the joint venture bought in 2009 for 19.5 million pounds, was due to expire soon and the government had considered re-opening the site for auction due to slow progress before Toshiba got involved.

The NuGen joint venture plans to start operating its first new nuclear reactor at the Moorside site in 2024 and estimates 21,000 people will be directly and indirectly employed during the plant’s construction phase.

Britain’s existing nuclear power plants are ageing and in need of replacement.

Next to NuGen, two other groups, France’s EDF together with French partner Areva and Japan’s Hitachi, have also announced nuclear new build projects.

With two Japanese companies planning to build new nuclear plants in Britain, Japan is a vital nuclear partner for Britain.

“The (British) Prime Minister ... welcomed the progress made on investment into a new nuclear power station at Moorside,” David Cameron’s office said following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in London. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.