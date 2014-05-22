FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Toshiba aims to boost annual sales by 1 trln yen in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it aimed to boost annual sales by 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion) to 7.5 trillion yen by the financial year ending in March 2017 as it increases sales to business customers and boosts revenues outside Japan.

Toshiba, a leading supplier of flash memory chips used in smartphones and tablet computers, also said in its latest multi-year business plan that it aims to earn 450 billion yen in operating profit and 200 billion yen in net profit in the 2016/17 business year.

In the year ended on March 31, it made an operating profit of 290.8 billion yen and net profit of 50.8 billion yen. ($1 = 101.4950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Sophie Knight; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

