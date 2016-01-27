FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canon interested in buying Toshiba Medical -exec
January 27, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Canon interested in buying Toshiba Medical -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canon Inc is interested in buying Toshiba Medical Systems, a subsidiary that Japan’s Toshiba Corp has put on sale, a Canon executive said on Wednesday.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Toshizo Tanaka told reporters that the company “was raising its hand” for Toshiba Medical, which parent Toshiba wants to sell to bolster its finances after an accounting scandal.

Canon, which earlier announced its net profit for 2015 fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier, has been trying to find higher-growth businesses to expand beyond a camera market under attack from the growing popularity of smartphones. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

