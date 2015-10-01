Toshiba may lay off appliances, TV and PC workers - CEO

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp may lay off staff in its underperforming home appliances, TV and PC businesses and seek partnerships for its nuclear operations to overhaul the company after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“The latest accounting problems might have been driven by the fact that some of our businesses have lost earnings power. We must urgently take action in these businesses,” Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told a roundtable of reporters.

As part of its overhaul, Toshiba has launched a new management team, which won approval from shareholders on Wednesday. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)