Toshiba to replace CEO Muromachi as early as June - Sankei
April 19, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Toshiba to replace CEO Muromachi as early as June - Sankei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s nomination committee is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the selection of a successor for Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi, who has expressed a desire to step down as early as June, the Sankei newspaper reported.

His successor is expected to be one of Toshiba’s three senior executive vice presidents, with Yasuo Naruke, who heads the core chip business, the likely front-runner, the daily said, without citing its sources.

Toshiba said it had no immediate comment.

Muromachi took over the Japanese laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate last July after his predecessor and a slew of other top executives resigned for their roles in the country’s biggest accounting scandal in years. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

