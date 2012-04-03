Toshiba to build new NAND chip plant -media

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp plans to build a new NAND flash memory plant in Japan as early as this summer as demand for mobile devices continues to expand, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plant is the second part of a fifth NAND factory whose construction timetable had not been clear due to market conditions, the paper said.

It will start operating in 2013, it said, but did not provide details about the size of the investment or annual capacity.

Toshiba officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)