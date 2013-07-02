FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2013

Toshiba to expand output of NAND flash memory chips in Japan

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will expand a NAND flash memory chip production facility in Yokkaichi, in central Japan, with construction to start in August of this year and be completed in the summer of 2014.

Toshiba said it will spend nearly 30 billion yen ($300 million) for the expansion.

Toshiba’s incoming President Hisao Tanaka had flagged a possible expansion of the facility in a recent interview, as demand has picked up this year for the chips, used in smartphones and memory cards, while a weaker yen has bolstered Toshiba’s competitiveness towards rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

