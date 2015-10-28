FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says to sell sensor business to Sony, overhaul chip unit
#Basic Materials
October 28, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba says to sell sensor business to Sony, overhaul chip unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell its image sensor business to Sony Corp and overhaul its unprofitable semiconductor businesses as it tries to recover from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

Toshiba said it would sell its image sensor manufacturing plant in Oita, southern Japan, to Sony by the end of the fiscal year for an undisclosed amount and pull out of the sensor business. It would also withdraw from the white LED business, part of its semiconductor division, it said.

The moves were the first restructuring steps announced by the company since revelations earlier this year that it overstated earnings in a wide range of businesses including chips, TVs and PCs over seven years. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

