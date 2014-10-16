FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba and United Technologies ink deal to expand outside Japan
October 16, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Toshiba and United Technologies ink deal to expand outside Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it had signed an agreement with United Technologies Corp to strengthen strategic collaboration through their joint venture, Toshiba Carrier Corp, which develops air-conditioning equipment.

The deal will expand the venture’s engineering and sales resources outside Japan and establish engineering centers in the United States and Europe.

The venture will also explore manufacturing opportunities in India and North America, the companies said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

