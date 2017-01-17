Toshiba considering spinning off semiconductor business - Nikkei

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.

Toshiba will sell around 20 percent interest in the unit for about 200 billion yen-300 billion yen ($1.77 billion-$2.66 billion) while retaining a majority stake, the newspaper reported. (s.nikkei.com/2iKyqas)

Toshiba and Western Digital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 112.9200 yen) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)