FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Toshiba forecasts 34 pct jump in profit in FY 2013/14
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Japan's Toshiba forecasts 34 pct jump in profit in FY 2013/14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp forecast a 34 percent jump in operating profit for this fiscal year, boosted by strong gains in its flash memory chip division as well as steady growth in its social infrastructure business.

Toshiba, a leading chipmaker in Japan and supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it expects its operating profit to reach 260 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the year ending March 31 2014, missing the average forecast of 345.7 billion yen profit among 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Japanese company logged an operating profit of 194.32 billion yen for the year to March 31 2013, down 4.1 percent from the previous year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.