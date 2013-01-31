Japan's Toshiba posts weaker-than-expected Q3 profit gain

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp posted a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, as a weak global economic recovery and uncertainty in Europe offset buoyant orders for new thermal power stations.

Toshiba, which is the world’s No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory chips used in Apple Inc’s iPhones, posted an operating profit of 29.3 billion yen ($322 million) in the October-December quarter, up from 8.67 billion yen last year.

The results came in below an average forecast for a 47.6 billion yen profit estimated by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.