FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Toshiba posts weaker-than-expected Q3 profit gain
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Toshiba posts weaker-than-expected Q3 profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp posted a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, as a weak global economic recovery and uncertainty in Europe offset buoyant orders for new thermal power stations.

Toshiba, which is the world’s No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory chips used in Apple Inc’s iPhones, posted an operating profit of 29.3 billion yen ($322 million) in the October-December quarter, up from 8.67 billion yen last year.

The results came in below an average forecast for a 47.6 billion yen profit estimated by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.