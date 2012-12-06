FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Toshiba says planning to appeal EU ruling on cartel
December 6, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Toshiba says planning to appeal EU ruling on cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it plans to appeal against a decision by the European Commission to fine it and five others on charges of fixing prices for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes .

“Toshiba believes that the European Commission’s conclusions are unfounded,” the company said in a statement.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips and Panasonic Corp, a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in its biggest antitrust penalty. ($1 = 0.7652 euros) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

