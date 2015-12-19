FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba set to forecast a record annual loss of 500 bln yen-Nikkei
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
December 19, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba set to forecast a record annual loss of 500 bln yen-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is expected to forecast a record net loss of more than 500 billion yen ($4.13 billion) for the year ending March on restructuring costs, Nikkei reported on its website on Saturday.

The company, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear power, is in the throes of restructuring after revelations this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as fiscal 2008.

Toshiba is expected to report 200 billion yen in restructuring costs as it plans to cut workforce at its consumer electronics businesses, the report said. Toshiba also sold its image sensor business to Sony Corp .

Toshiba is also expected to forecast more than 200 billion yen operating loss for the same period, compared with 170.4 billion yen operating profit a year earlier, Nikkei reported.

A Toshiba spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 121.2000 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.