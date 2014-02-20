FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Toshiba: aims to be in global top 3 in imaging diagnostics by March 2018
February 20, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Toshiba: aims to be in global top 3 in imaging diagnostics by March 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time frame of goal to be No.3)

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp President Hisao Tanaka said on Thursday that the Japanese conglomerate aimed to be in the global top three companies making imaging diagnostics for medical use by the business year ending in March 2018.

Toshiba, which has positioned healthcare as the third pillar of growth in addition to NAND flash memory chips and power generation, has said it aims to make 600 billion yen ($5.87 billion) in revenue from the sector by the end of its three-year business plan through March 2016, and 1 trillion yen in the year to March 2018. ($1 = 102.2150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

