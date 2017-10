TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp’s point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc and Toys “R” Us Inc .

Toshiba Tec Corp said it aims to buy the business, which spans cash registers and software to monitor inventory for retailers, in the second half of June or in July.