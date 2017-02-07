SEOUL Feb 7 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
said on Tuesday it submitted a non-binding bid last
week for a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip
business, as the firm seeks to boost its NAND flash chip
competitiveness.
SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said it has not decided on
whether to submit a final bid and did not offer details
including how big a stake it seeks. The Japanese firm, the
world's No. 2 NAND chipmaker, seeks to sell a minority stake of
less than 20 percent in the memory business.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)