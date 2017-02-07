(Adds details on Samsung, sources)
TOKYO Feb 7 Toshiba Corp wants
investment funds including Bain Capital to buy a stake in its
flash memory business rather than industry peers such as Micron
Technology Inc because doing so will speed up the planned
sale, a source said.
Toshiba needs to raise funds by the end of March to offset
an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown on its U.S. nuclear
power business. There may not be enough time to conclude a deal
with another chipmaker, said the source with direct knowledge of
the plan.
Micron Technology, SK Hynix Inc and Toshiba's
current memory partner Western Digital Corp have
submitted initial bids for a stake that Toshiba says will be
less than 20 percent of its NAND flash unit, two other sources
familiar with the bidding told Reuters.
The world's biggest maker of flash memory, Samsung
Electronics Co, is not among bidders, the sources
said. The sources asked not to be identified because they are
not authorised to talk to the media.
SK Hynix and Bain Capital declined to comment and Toshiba
said it could not comment on specifics of the sale process.
Micron Technology was not immediately available for comment.
One of the sources said that Toshiba may eventually seek
investment from other chipmakers once its financial crisis has
passed.
