SK Hynix in talks with Japanese investors for joint Toshiba chip bid - Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to submit a preliminary bid for the Toshiba chip business on Wednesday. The Japanese firm put up the business for sale in response to a $6.3 billion writedown expected from exposure to its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

An SK Hynix spokesman declined to comment on the report.