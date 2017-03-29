FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#First Republic News
March 29, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 5 months ago

SK Hynix in talks with Japanese investors for joint Toshiba chip bid - Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to submit a preliminary bid for the Toshiba chip business on Wednesday. The Japanese firm put up the business for sale in response to a $6.3 billion writedown expected from exposure to its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

An SK Hynix spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

