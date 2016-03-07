FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Toshiba to name bidder for healthcare unit Wednesday; Canon, Fujifilm lead-sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2016 / 3:13 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Toshiba to name bidder for healthcare unit Wednesday; Canon, Fujifilm lead-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add slug)

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp plans an extraordinary executive meeting on Wednesday, indicating the troubled conglomerate will settle on a preferred bidder for its healthcare unit, two people with knowledge of the process said on Monday.

Canon Inc and Fujifilm Holdings Corp are considered the front-runners with the highest bids, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A Toshiba spokesman had no comment on the sale process. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Kentaro Hamada; Additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.