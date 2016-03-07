REFILE-Toshiba to name bidder for healthcare unit Wednesday; Canon, Fujifilm lead-sources

(Refiles to add slug)

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp plans an extraordinary executive meeting on Wednesday, indicating the troubled conglomerate will settle on a preferred bidder for its healthcare unit, two people with knowledge of the process said on Monday.

Canon Inc and Fujifilm Holdings Corp are considered the front-runners with the highest bids, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A Toshiba spokesman had no comment on the sale process.