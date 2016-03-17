Canon agrees to buy Toshiba's medical equipment unit for $5.9 bln

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Canon Inc has agreed to buy Toshiba Corp’s medical equipment unit for 665.5 billion yen ($5.9 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

The Japanese maker of cameras and office equipment last week won exclusive negotiating rights to buy Toshiba Medical Corp.

Toshiba, which is selling the unit to help fund restructuring after a massive accounting scandal, said the deal would yield a profit of about 590 billion yen in the current fiscal year ending this month if it closes in time.

Canon, which makes X-ray machines and eye examination devices, has been trying for years to expand in high-margin medical devices particularly as demand for cameras has declined with the advent of smartphones. ($1 = 112.1400 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)