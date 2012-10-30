Toshiba's operating profit to miss its forecast - Nikkei

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is expected to report a 30 percent rise in consolidated operating profit for fiscal 2012, lower than the 48 percent rise the company had forecast, as flash memory prices fell in April-June, the Nikkei reported.

The latest estimate of about 260 billion yen ($3.27 billion) would still be a decade-high, the business daily said.

Sales are projected to be at a par with last year’s 6.1 trillion yen, the daily said.

The company had forecast an operating profit of 300 billion yen and sales of 6.4 trillion yen.

Toshiba hopes to make the television business profitable in January-March by expanding in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.

Though demand for flash memory chips used in new smartphones increased in October-December, this was not enough to offset the weak April-June quarter. ($1 = 79.5800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)