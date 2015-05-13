FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says to mark down reported profit for 3 years
May 13, 2015

Toshiba says to mark down reported profit for 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp warned it was likely to mark down its reported operating profit for the three fiscal years through March 2014 by a total of at least 50 billion yen ($419.43 million) after an investigation into accounting irregularities.

The announcement late on Wednesday soothed investors’ fears the probe could lead to a major scandal, and helped push up Toshiba’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) 12 percent overnight.

Toshiba had delayed its quarterly earnings announcement and cancelled a year-end dividend due to the probe, launched last month and extended last week.

$1 = 119.2100 yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
