a year ago
Toshiba revises up H1 forecast on solid memory chip sales
September 28, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Toshiba revises up H1 forecast on solid memory chip sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it is expecting to report a bigger first-half profit than previously forecast as prices for memory chips have climbed on an increase in demand for smartphones.

The electronics conglomerate said it now expects a net profit of 85 billion yen ($845 million) for the April-September period. It had previously forecast a 70 billion yen profit.

Toshiba also said it has also has been seeing strong demand for hard disk drives. ($1 = 100.5500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

