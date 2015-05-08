FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba withdraws outlook, delays results amid accounting probe
May 8, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba withdraws outlook, delays results amid accounting probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said on Friday it has withdrawn previously issued earnings guidance for the fiscal year ended March 31 and would delay announcing full-year results until after June while it looked into possible accounting irregularities.

The probe is the company’s second investigation into its bookkeeping practices in less then two years. It said last month that it was setting up a committee to investigate accounting practices, saying it may have underreported costs of some infrastructure projects in the business year from April 2013.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

