Toshiba shares fall 5 pct on report H1 op loss to total $740 mln
November 5, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba shares fall 5 pct on report H1 op loss to total $740 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is likely to post an operating loss of about 90 billion yen ($740 million) in the six months to September due to sluggish sales of household appliances and other losses, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Shares of the Japanese conglomerate, aiming to emerge from a debilitating accounting scandal, fell as much as 5.9 percent in early trade on Thursday, hitting their lowest level in almost a month.

The Nikkei said Toshiba was likely to report its interim results on Saturday, Nov. 7, and stop short of providing a full-year guidance.

$1 = 121.4900 yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

