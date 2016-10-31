FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Toshiba lifts H1 profit forecast again on brisk chip, HDD sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 31, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 10 months ago

Toshiba lifts H1 profit forecast again on brisk chip, HDD sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp raised its operating profit estimate to 95 billion yen ($906 million) from the previous forecast of 70 billion yen for the April-September period, in the second upward revision in just about a month.

The company cited rising flash-memory chip prices for smartphones on the back of strong chip demand from Chinese smartphone makers, as well as solid sales of hard disk drives for personal computers and gaming devices.

Toshiba said it would announce its full-year forecast as soon as possible - it may revise it after considering its first-half results. ($1 = 104.8100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.