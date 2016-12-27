FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Toshiba considering booking loss on US nuclear power acquisition
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 27, 2016 / 12:17 AM / 8 months ago

Toshiba considering booking loss on US nuclear power acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it was considering booking a one-off loss of about 100 billion yen ($850 million) on a U.S. nuclear power acquisition made by its Westinghouse operation last year.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate said it would make any necessary announcements following a board meeting on the matter on Tuesday.

The potential loss relates to the acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron's (CB&I) nuclear business unit in October last year. CB&I and Westinghouse are involved in litigation over the calculation of working capital in the deal. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sam Holmes)

