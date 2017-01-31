FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba did not infringe on flash memory patents - federal jury
January 31, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 7 months ago

Toshiba did not infringe on flash memory patents - federal jury

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal jury in Delaware ruled on Monday that Toshiba Corp did not violate flash memory patents held by Intellectual Ventures, the patent holding company cofounded by former Microsoft Corp chief technology officer Nathan Myhrvold.

The jury, which returned the verdict the same day the trial ended in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, found that Toshiba did not infringe on two patents that cover methods of improving the performance of NAND flash memory chips.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2koxBFE

