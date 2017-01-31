Toshiba did not infringe on flash memory patents - federal jury

A federal jury in Delaware ruled on Monday that Toshiba Corp did not violate flash memory patents held by Intellectual Ventures, the patent holding company cofounded by former Microsoft Corp chief technology officer Nathan Myhrvold.

The jury, which returned the verdict the same day the trial ended in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, found that Toshiba did not infringe on two patents that cover methods of improving the performance of NAND flash memory chips.

