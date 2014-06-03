FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba sues Powerchip in Taiwan over memory chip patent
June 3, 2014

Toshiba sues Powerchip in Taiwan over memory chip patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp, a top maker of flash memory chips used in smartphones, said on Tuesday it has filed suit in a Taiwan court against Taiwan’s Powerchip Technology Corp and three other firms charging infringement of its flash memory patents.

A Toshiba spokesman said the company was seeking T$100 million ($3.3 million) in compensation in the case. The company is also seeking a halt of the sale and manufacture of products that it says infringe its patents.

In March, Toshiba also filed suit against South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc seeking damages in a case over suspected theft of data related to its flash memory chip technology. ($1 = 29.9855 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

