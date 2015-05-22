FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba to expand accounting probe to TV, other businesses-media
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 22, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to expand accounting probe to TV, other businesses-media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp will expand its accounting probe to other operations with a focus on its TV, computer and chip businesses, public broadcaster NHK reported Friday, as it investigates bookkeeping irregularities for some infrastructure projects.

An announcement could be made as early as next week, the Nikkei business daily reported. The probe will cover the five years through March this year, NHK said, citing unnamed sources.

A Toshiba spokesman said the reports were not based on any company announcements, adding that it has nothing to announce now regarding the scope of the investigation.

The industrial conglomerate last week said it had set up a new committee headed by a former prosecutor to broaden a probe of accounting irregularities that overstated operating profits by at least $420 million in recent years.

It is the second accounting investigation in less than two years for Toshiba, whose shares have slid about 20 percent since it disclosed the latest scandal in early April. The stock was down 0.2 percent Friday morning in Tokyo, in line with the broader market.

Toshiba has twice delayed reporting its earnings for the year ended in March because of the irregularities. It says it plans to release them as promptly as possible after the new probe is complete. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.