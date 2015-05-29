Toshiba says 3rd-party accounting probe to take until mid-July

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said on Friday that an ongoing independent investigation into accounting irregularities was likely to last until mid-July, and that it was asking the government for an extension to the standard legal deadline for filing its annual report.

Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year that ended in March because of the investigation into its book-keeping, which it says likely led to profits being overstated by at least $415 million in recent years.

The company’s results for the full fiscal year would normally have been reported by mid-May, and the standard deadline for filing annual reports is end-June.

It said it now expects to submit its annual report in August and announce its fiscal first-quarter results by September 14, a month later than the standard deadline for April-June earnings reports. The company plans to hold an annual general meeting on June 25 for shareholders to vote on appointing its board of directors, as well as an extraordinary meeting of shareholders after the third-party investigation is over, it said. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)