Toshiba accounting problems extended to chip, PC ops - Nikkei
June 22, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Toshiba accounting problems extended to chip, PC ops - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s semiconductor and personal computer businesses were also affected by accounting irregularities, which is likely to force the Japanese industrial conglomerate to revise down profit further, the Nikkei business daily reported.

In May, Toshiba set up a third-party committee to expand a probe into other businesses after an internal investigation found accounting problems related to infrastructure and construction work.

The company has said inappropriate book-keeping likely led to profits being overstated by about 54 billion yen ($438 million) in recent years.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the Nikkei report was not based on anything that the company had announced and that the third-party investigation was ongoing.

The probe is expected to take until mid-July. ($1 = 123.3900 yen) ($1 = 123.3900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
