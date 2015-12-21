Toshiba announces layoffs in PC and TV units, sees loss

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Monday it will slash around 6,800 jobs in its consumer electronics operations after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, moves that will turn the sprawling conglomerate into a leaner company focusing on chips and nuclear energy.

The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate said it would also sell its TV manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

Due to costs of restructuring, which also include the sale of its TV manufacturing plant in Indonesia, Toshiba said it expected a net loss of around 550 billion yen ($4.53 billion) in this fiscal year ending in March. ($1 = 121.3 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Nick Macfie)