Toshiba says to cut 900 jobs in PC restructuring
September 18, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Toshiba says to cut 900 jobs in PC restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it would cut 900 jobs in a restructuring of its PC business that will include an exit from business-to-consumer operations in some regions.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate expects the PC restructuring to cut operating profit by 45 billion yen ($414 million) but did not change its earnings forecast for the current year to March, as better-than-expected earnings in electricity and other operations offset the impact.

Toshiba said the job cuts, to be carried out during the current financial year, were expected to cut fixed costs by more than 20 billion yen compared with 2013/14. (1 US dollar = 108.7000 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

