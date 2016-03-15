Toshiba, banking on medical unit sale, drops plans for more loans-sources

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is set to drop plans to seek about $1.8 billion in additional loans as its planned sale of a medical unit will likely provide it with enough funds for the time being, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Toshiba was seeking around 200 billion yen ($1.76 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to fund a restructuring in the wake of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, separate sources said earlier this month.

Toshiba last week said it granted Canon Inc exclusive negotiating rights to buy its medical equipment unit after a hotly contested auction, with one source with knowledge of the talks putting Canon’s offer at more than $6 billion. ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)