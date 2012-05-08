FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba op profit down 14 pct, sees rebound this year
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 6:12 AM / 5 years ago

Toshiba op profit down 14 pct, sees rebound this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp, Japan’s leading chip maker, posted a 14 percent drop in annual operating profit, hit hard by a strong yen and slower demand due to the euro zone debt crisis.

Operating profit fell to 206.65 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in the year ended March 31, the electronics company said on Tuesday. That was a whisker below the consensus estimate of 208.7 billion yen in a survey of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toshiba said demand for its television sets and personal computers has remained weak, although the appetite for its flash memory chips from Apple Inc has increased.

For this fiscal year, Toshiba forecast operating profit may jump 45 percent to 300 billion yen, boosted by demand for Apple’s iPhones and iPads.

The profit outlook was above the mean estimate of 281.9 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts.

Shares in Toshiba, which competes with Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor Inc in semiconductors and with GE and Areva in nuclear reactors, are up about 1 percent so far this year, compared with a rise of around 8 percent in the benchmark Nikkei .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.