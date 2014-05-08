FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba sees record profit as other businesses offset nuclear weakness
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Toshiba sees record profit as other businesses offset nuclear weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday forecast record operating profit this business year as buoyant sales of power grid equipment and robust income from flash memory chips offset weakness in its nuclear reactor business.

Toshiba, one of the world’s leading suppliers of flash memory chips used in smartphones and tablet computers, forecast operating profit of 330 billion yen ($3.24 billion) in the year ending March 31.

That was lower than an average estimate of 355 billion yen from 22 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In the business year just ended, the Japanese infrastructure company posted an operating profit of 291 billion yen, 47 percent higher than the previous year. ($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.