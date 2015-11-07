Toshiba swings to operating loss, sues former CEOs over accounting scandal

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp reported on Saturday a second-quarter operating loss and said it has sued five former executives, including three former chief executive officers, over their roles in a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

The laptops-to-nuclear power conglomerate posted an operating loss of 79.5 billion yen ($645.66 million) in the July-September second half of the current fiscal year that began in April. That compared with a 90.2 billion yen profit a year earlier.

The dismal results mainly reflect sluggish sales of home appliances and a writedown for the point-of-sale information system business.

Toshiba also said it is seeking damages from the five former executives for mismanagement. A panel set up by Toshiba found previous CEO Hisao Tanaka and his two predecessors had played a part in the overstatement of profits.

They have denied any involvement. ($1 = 123.1300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)