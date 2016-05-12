FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba expects to swing to annual profit after scandal-related loss
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Toshiba expects to swing to annual profit after scandal-related loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it expects to post an operating profit this financial year after a big loss last year on large writedowns and restructuring costs in the wake of a damaging accounting scandal.

The industrial conglomerate forecast an operating profit of 120 billion yen ($1.10 billion) for the current financial year.

It booked an operating loss of 719.1 billion yen for the year just ended, hurt in particular by a $2.3 billion writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to address lingering doubts over its accounting practices.

A $1.3 billion book-keeping scandal last year pushed Toshiba to axe 14,000 jobs, sell its medical equipment business to Canon Inc and its white goods unit to Chinese household appliance giant Midea Group Co Ltd. ($1 = 108.8900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.