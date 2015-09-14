FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba reports Q1 operating loss on weak PC, TV sales
September 14, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba reports Q1 operating loss on weak PC, TV sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with official results)

* Q1 operating loss 10.96 bln yen vs year-ago profit 47.7 bln

* Cites decline in TV and PC sales

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp swung to a first-quarter operating loss on weak PC and TV sales, raising pressure on its new chief executive, who is already tasked with improving governance after a $1.3-billion accounting scandal.

Toshiba reported an April-June operating loss of 10.96 billion yen ($91 million) compared with a 47.7 billion yen profit a year earlier, according to a filing on Monday.

The announcement came a week after it reported a 37.8 billion yen net loss for the year through last March to reflect more costs and conservative estimates on operations, including the South Texas Project, a U.S. power plant project. It also said it had overstated profits going back to fiscal 2008/09 by 155 billion yen. ($1=120.3200 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
