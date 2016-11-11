Toshiba returns to Q2 operating profit on strong memory chip sales

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp swung to an operating profit in the July-September quarter, driven by strong demand for NAND flash memory chips from Chinese smartphone makers.

Toshiba posted an operating profit of 76.7 billion yen ($721 million) for the second quarter, versus a loss of 82.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result was roughly in line with a revised forecast announced in late October.

Toshiba revised up its annual outlook by 50 percent this week and now expects 180 billion yen in profit, a turnaround from a 708.74 billion yen loss in the previous year. ($1 = 106.3600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)