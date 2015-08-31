FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba delays annual results again as more accounting errors found
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 31, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba delays annual results again as more accounting errors found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp further delayed announcing its business results for the financial year through end-March after finding more accounting errors, struggling to draw a line under a $1.2 billion book-keeping scandal.

Toshiba said on Monday newly discovered problems included incorrect impairment charges on fixed assets. It plans to submit the results by September 7 if the government accepts its request for extension, it said.

Toshiba had delayed the announcement of its results by around three months due to an independent investigation over its past accounting practices. The probe found that it had overstated past results by around $1.2 billion over several years. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.